Ft. Payne police arrest man forensically linked to sexual abuse, burglary back in May

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The Fort Payne Police Department announced the arrest of a man they say is forensically linked to a home burglary and sexual assault in May.

Police responded to a home on 4th Street NW on May 5. They say the homeowners reported that a man entered the home while the woman was home alone. The male homeowner returned home as a man left the home at a “fast run.”

Officers got a physical description of the man who was wearing a mask, and neighbors reported seeing a dark blue or black SUV leaving the area. Officers also discovered items missing from the home and from the homeowner’s vehicle.

Investigators gathered evidence while at the home and sent it to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for extensive testing.

Officers arrested Shane Lee Henagar, 46, based on the results from the forensics tests.

Henagar is charged with:

1 count Burglary 2nd Degree

1 count Unlawful Entering of a Motor Vehicle

1 count Theft 3rd Degree

1 count Robbery 1st Degree

1 Count Sexual Abuse 1st degree

1 Count Sodomy 1st Degree Class A Felony