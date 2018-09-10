× Elkmont man facing multiple counterfeiting charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala – Authorities say they believe an Elkmont man used counterfeit money dozens of times at businesses in Athens, Elkmont and throughout Limestone County.

Charles Lee Anderson Jr., 38, is charged with 26 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Anderson was captured on surveillance video using counterfeit cash at several businesses in the county and was identified by several witnesses. Authorities said they found counterfeit $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills in their investigation.

A deputy arrested Anderson Sept. 4 on outstanding warrants. He was charged with the forgery counts Friday.

Authorities said there is still counterfeit money in circulation and anyone who believes they have received counterfeit money should contact law enforcement.

Anderson is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $132,000 bond.