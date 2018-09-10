× Colbert County Animal Shelter facing financial struggles

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – The Colbert County Animal Shelter is in the midst of a major struggle right now. Their shelter is packed with unadoptable animals and their finances are heading towards the “red”.

For several months a sign has been posted on the front door of the animal shelter. Not accepting drop-offs has a lot to do with the signs on the front of the kennels inside stating the animals are confiscated.

“We have limited space. We have 40-kennels and we have 30-something confiscated dogs,” said Judie Nichols the Colbert County Animal Shelter Director.

Because of pending court cases such as animal cruelty charges, the shelter has little to no room for adoptable pets. Which leads to a bigger problem, the lack of revenue from adoptions is leaving them strapped for cash.

“It’s frustrating because no one knows the solution yet, but there has got to be one and that is what we’re working on,” explained Nichols.

The shelter operates as an independent business under the leadership of a board of directors. Colbert County and the three major city’s appropriate money to the shelter each year for operations; contributions which have not increased significantly in years.

“What we have now is not adequate as far as keeping up with the rate of inflation,” Nichols stated.

So, Nichols and her board of directors have asked the cities and county for additional funds to make it through the rest of the year. A long-term fix for clearing the shelter of confiscated animals and increasing their appropriations is being worked on.

Right now there is a waiting list for residents to drop-off adoptable animals at the Colbert County Animal Shelter. The majority of the time those dropped off are immediately sent to other rescues to be adopted.