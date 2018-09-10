× Blood donors receive free haircut coupon through Sept. 30

The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood to help maintain a diverse blood supply.

To thank you for donating blood through Sept. 30, you will receive a coupon for a free haircut at participating Sports Clips locations.

All blood types are needed to ensure that the right blood product is available at the right time for all patients. You can make an appointment to donate by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor APP, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

To find a blood drive near you, click here.