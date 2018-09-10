Athens Main Street receives awards for downtown revitalization

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Main Street Alabama recognized three Limestone County organizations at their fifth annual aLABama Downtown Laboratory conference. The conference was held on August 24 in Eufaula.

The following organizations were recognized for their extensive work and dedication in preserving downtown Athens history:

The Judge James Horton Monument Committee received the Excellence in Historic Preservation Award for erecting a statue of Judge James Edwin Horton Jr and a state historical marker. The organization raised $60,000 for both monuments.

Clements High School Key Club received the Community Award for their volunteerism. The high school group logged hundreds of hours helping local organizations, including Athens Main Street.