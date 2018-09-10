Apartment complex in Athens stalled as developer pulls request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. -- A developer is pumping the brakes on plans to build a large apartment complex in Athens after hearing from a room full of upset neighbors.

"We were ready to get this over with - win or lose," Athens City Councilman Harold Wales said.

Two weeks ago, a developer from Dallas met a standing room only crowd of Athens neighbors as he made his pitch to build over 400 new apartments on Lindsay Lane.

"I think the developer looked at the opposition he had, and the impact it'd have on the city council and didn't want to be in a situation where his petition failed," Whitfield Drive resident Allen Creasy said.

There was no vote or further discussion in the meeting which adjourned in less than 20 minutes, with plenty of empty seats for the public.

"It was on Friday, they asked to pull the zoning request back," Whitfield Drive resident Brandon Hicks said.

"It surprised each one of us that they would do that," Wales said.

By pulling the request off the table, it appears David Aycock and JMJ Development will live to fight another day. If they were to come before the council and be rejected, they'd have to wait a year before they could go back to Athens and ask again.

"I certainly think they'll revisit this in the near future. I think they just kicked the can down the road, so to speak," Creasy said.

Neighbors urged the council to reject the plans, fearing it'd lower their home values and overwhelm traffic on the two-lane road.

"When they do come back, we'll be ready," Wales said.

Right now, the Aycock lot is commercially zoned, and neighbors admit they can't stop development forever - just today.

WHNT News 19 also spoke with a representative from JMJ Development who say they're considering their options, but have no plans to bring the issue before the council any time soon.