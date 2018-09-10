× Albertville Police to host women’s self-defense class October 27

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Albertville Police Department (APD) is hosting a free women’s self-defense class on October 27 at the Albertville Fine Arts Center’s South Hall.

APD says they want to teach women how to be prepared and alert for dangerous situations, as well as how to defend themselves if a violent encounter ensues.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for women ages 16 and up.

To sign up, you can contact Major John Amos at 256-891-8273, during business hours, or email training@cityofalbertville.com. The deadline to register is October 5.

The Albertville Fine Arts Center is located at the Albertville High School campus.