WHNT News 19 political analyst Jess Brown talks Democratic chances in general election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- "The Democrats will do better in the upcoming elections in Alabama, but Republicans are still far and away the ruling party in the state," says WHNT News 19 political analyst, Jess Brown.

Brown didn't think much of the campaigns of the Republican challengers in this year's primary election for governor. He doesn't think much of the main messages from Democrat Walt Maddox, as he tries to make up ground against incumbent Governor Kay Ivey in the general election.

Brown says the Democrats need new "basic structure" issues. Term limits would be one. Another would be using Alabama Public Television to do what C-SPAN does in Washington.