Week 2 Top 5 Plays

Check out the top five plays from week 2 of the high school football season!

5. Sand Rock vs. Ider - Showing special teams some love, Ider faced fourth and long so they elect to punt. Dylan Gowens off the edge gets his hand in to block it. Ian Clanton going to scoop it up and take it down into enemy territory. Team work makes the dream work!

4. Tharptown vs. Sheffield - This is what you call making something out of nothing. Ball snapped through the legs of Jaylon Jones, but he never gives up on the play, avoiding the rush, breaking a tackle and following his blockers into the end zone for the score.

3. Albertville vs. Fort Payne - Aggies quarterback Jacob Dendy fires it for Isaiah Pankey and that's what you call 'Mossing' the defender. Randy would be proud. To top it off, Pankey would score on the play.

2. Bob Jones vs. James Clemens - Bob Jones quarterback Caden Rose drops back and airs it out for Donavan Brown with the defender draped all over him, but it doesn't matter. He hauls it in and would eventually lead to a Patriots touchdown.

1. Bob Jones vs. James Clemens - These two made the list last week, and they're back. Jamil Muhammad dumps it off to Austin Mcghee, and Mcghee turns on the burners - 63 yards to the house to open up the game. The Jets would strike first and deliver the final blow.