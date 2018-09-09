Rocket City runs to end homelessness and hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- The First Church Community Service Center hosted their first annual 5K run for homelessness and hunger. Organizers said the goal of the center is to eradicate homelessness and hunger in the community one person at a time.

"One of the myths about homelessness is that people are homeless by choice," said Debleaire Snell, the Senior Pastor First Seventh Day Adventist Church. "We found out that there are people that are degreed they're very accomplished in their field. Just different challenges and circumstances of life. That just kind of led them into a position where they needed a helping hand."

He said they serve vulnerable populations, individuals, families and veterans in need in the community. The 5K raised money to expand their services.

"We provide food clothing and mental health counseling and we're hoping that this run is going to allow us to help people maybe with the utility bill once a year, or their rent, or maybe a car payment," said Donna Gibson McCrary, the service center coordinator. "Cause everybody's experienced having a hard time, or most people anyways."

Almost 100 runners ran the 5K or fun walk, and they have raised over $4,000.

"It is absolutely amazing. You've got people of all ages, you've got a reflection of the entire community here today," said Snell.

The group said that last year they provided food and clothing to over 1,100 families, and plan to serve more this year.

"It just shows that we should all be thankful for the circumstances that allow us to be able to take care of ourselves. And so our goal for today is really to show compassion, not to give handouts, but to give a help up," Snell said.