Man shoots, kills himself in Shoals Hospital elevator, investigation ongoing

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Officials are investigating an apparent suicide at Shoals Hospital Sunday morning. According to Detective Eric Kelley, 79-year-old William Nichols came into the hospital and shot himself in an elevator.

Authorities responded to the hospital around 6:44 a.m. after they received a call of a shot fired and the patrol division secured the scene and began hospital protocol for a lockdown.

Nichols was found dead in the elevator on the fourth floor according to officials. Police say there were no other victims and Nichols had no contact with anyone in the hospital that morning.

The hospital is operating as normal and the department is still investigating the incident.