Huntsville attorney weighs in on Dallas officer investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Authorities arrested a Dallas police officer on a manslaughter warrant; she is accused of shooting and killing a man in his own apartment Thursday night.

This is a case that Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall described as having "more questions than answers".

Dallas Police have arrested Officer Amber Guyger, who was off-duty and entered the wrong apartment, thinking it was her own, and then shot and killed 26-year- old Botham Jean.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release Sunday night that Officer Guyger is booked in jail as their investigation goes on.

WHNT News 19 sat down with Huntsville defense attorney, Russell Crumbley, to hear his thoughts on the case and to hear how Alabama law would work if a similar situation happened here.

Crumbley says Officer Guyger's job could be in jeopardy no matter what the outcome is. He acknowledges everything is very dependent on what the investigation shows, but in Alabama charges that could come out of a case like this include criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and murder. With murder, prosecutors would need to believe there was intent to kill.

Crumbley expected this outcome and another department has already been called in for the investigation for an element of transparency; the Texas Rangers are now in charge of the investigation.

"A next door neighbor city, a next door neighbor county, they can have a different investigative team besides their own come in and conduct the investigation to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest," Crumbley said. "Here in north Alabama, where I practice, I've seen that many times."

Crumbley also said that it is important to remember that an investigation like this could take a little longer than some people might hope. He knows that people are going to want answers as soon as possible, but in order to get all the facts straight in such a complex case investigators need to take their time.