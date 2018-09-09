Hollywood’s chief of police meets Mercy Me’s Bart Millard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hollywood’s Chief of Police Jason Hepler caught the attention of a music agency after his rendition of MercyMe’s ‘I Can Only Imagine’ went viral on Facebook in July. Brickhouse Entertainment presented the chief with VIP tickets on Sunday and another surprise – a chance to meet Bart Millard.

Millard, who wrote the Christian hit song and lead singer of MercyMe, was encouraged by Chief Hepler’s lip sync video.

“Bart told me he love it,” Hepler exclaimed. “He said he was glad I shared it.”

The Hollywood officer told WHNT News 19 the singer asked why he chose their song.

“I told him it was because I am a youth minister,” the Chief said. Hepler serves as a minister at the Mercy Temple Church of God in Pisgah.

The officer and his wife also met artist Andy Mineo and given a signed book by Millard and t-shirts. The two met backstage at the Von Braun Center’s East Hall.