East Limestone battled against Madison Academy on Friday. Madison Academy took the win, 49 - 21.
East Limestone vs. Madison Academy – Week 2
-
Lawrence County vs Madison Academy, Week 1
-
East Limestone is the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week
-
NWS Huntsville damage survey determines straight line winds in Madison County Friday afternoon
-
Annual Clays for CASA event benefits aging and homebound residents in Madison County
-
A closer look at William Darby, the Huntsville Police Department officer charged with murder
-
-
Wounded Warriors playing charity softball game Saturday in Madison
-
WATCH: Fire destroys East Limestone home
-
Convicted sex offender arrested for operating bounce house in Limestone County
-
Rabies clinics to be held throughout Limestone County
-
50 pounds of marijuana found in Limestone County drug case
-
-
East Limestone wins first 2018 Pep Rally of the Week
-
Cornerstone Christian Academy’s first varsity football team will take the field Friday night
-
Huntsville police officer charged with murder