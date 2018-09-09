× Cullman County farm recalls cage-free eggs due to potential salmonella contamination

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Gravel Ridge Farms has issued a recall for their Cage Free Large Eggs after receiving reports of illnesses. They ask for costumers who have bought the products to return them for a refund or throw them away immediately.

The company was notified by the FDA that the eggs may be contaminated with Salmonella.

An FDA announcement says the product were distributed between June 25 through August 6. The eggs are distributed in a cardboard container and sold in retail stores in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The sizes listed are single dozen and 2.5 dozen flats.

The following retail stores carried the product:

Atlanta

Candler Park Market

Grant Park Market

Westview Corner Market

Sevananda Natural Foods

The Merchantile

Birmingham

Piggly Wiggly – Clairemont

Piggly Wiggly – River Run

Piggly Wiggly – Crestline

Piggly Wiggly – Bluff Park

Piggly Wiggly – Dunnavent Valley

Piggly Wiggly – Warrior

Piggly Wiggly – Homewood

Western Market – Mt. Brook

Western Market – Rocky Ridge

Foodland – Eva

Warehouse Discount Grocery – Hanceville

Warehouse Discount Grocery – Cullman 2 locations

Foodland Priceville

Star Market – Huntsville (We’ve contacted both Star Market locations, and they said they do not carry them).

Manna Grocery – Tuscaloosa

Consumers with questions may call Dustin Smith at 205-363-1105, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem, according to the Farm.