Cullman County farm recalls cage-free eggs due to potential salmonella contamination
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Gravel Ridge Farms has issued a recall for their Cage Free Large Eggs after receiving reports of illnesses. They ask for costumers who have bought the products to return them for a refund or throw them away immediately.
The company was notified by the FDA that the eggs may be contaminated with Salmonella.
An FDA announcement says the product were distributed between June 25 through August 6. The eggs are distributed in a cardboard container and sold in retail stores in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The sizes listed are single dozen and 2.5 dozen flats.
The following retail stores carried the product:
Atlanta
Candler Park Market
Grant Park Market
Westview Corner Market
Sevananda Natural Foods
The Merchantile
Birmingham
Piggly Wiggly – Clairemont
Piggly Wiggly – River Run
Piggly Wiggly – Crestline
Piggly Wiggly – Bluff Park
Piggly Wiggly – Dunnavent Valley
Piggly Wiggly – Warrior
Piggly Wiggly – Homewood
Western Market – Mt. Brook
Western Market – Rocky Ridge
Foodland – Eva
Warehouse Discount Grocery – Hanceville
Warehouse Discount Grocery – Cullman 2 locations
Foodland Priceville
Star Market – Huntsville (We’ve contacted both Star Market locations, and they said they do not carry them).
Manna Grocery – Tuscaloosa
Consumers with questions may call Dustin Smith at 205-363-1105, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem, according to the Farm.