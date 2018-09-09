× BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Multiple wounded in shooting near Toomer’s Corner, suspect still at large

AUBURN, Ala. – Police remain on scene near Auburn University after multiple people are wounded following a shooting early Sunday.

The shooter is still at large as Auburn Police continue to investigate. No description is immediately available.

Around three in the morning, officials instructed students, residents, and visitors to avoid the Toomer’s Corner area as they investigate the shooting.

Auburn Police were still on scene as of 4:10 a.m.

The incident took place at the McDonald’s restaurant at 224 West Magnolia Street. The restaurant is less than a quarter-mile from the landmark intersection.

Any injuries or arrests are unknown at this time.

The messages were broadcast via Twitter from AU ALERT, the official emergency notification system for Auburn University.

AU ALERT: Shooting reported at McDonald’s on W Magnolia Av. Avoid area until further notice. Additional info will be shared as available. — AU ALERT (@AUALERT) September 9, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.