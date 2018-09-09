NOTE: CBS DOES NOT HAVE THE RIGHTS TO AIR THE TENNESSEE TITANS GAME THIS SUNDAY. CLICK HERE to view the Titans website and network programming schedule.

Albertville vs Fort Payne- Week 2

Posted 12:05 pm, September 9, 2018, by

Albertville battled against Fort Payne on Friday. Fort Payne took the win, 42 - 21.