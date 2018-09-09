18th annual North Alabama Health and Wellness Fair aims to promote healthy life style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Sometimes life gets in the way of you and your family's health. Things stay busy, appointments take time and money. That's why, for the 18th year, the North Alabama Health and Wellness Fair is coming back to Huntsville.

Free testing, screening, medical advice and recommendations will be available to the public for free. The event is Saturday, September 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calhoun Community College.

Organizers hope the fair raises health awareness and education while providing access to free healthcare and information that will ultimately promote good behavior change resulting in a healthier lifestyle.

