× Wounded Warriors amputee softball team slides into Huntsville

MADISON, Ala. — The Rocket City once again hosted a softball team made up of America’s heroes. The Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team travels the country inspiring others and raising money for a great cause. They stopped in Huntsville at Madison Academy to play a triple header.

“Once you leave the service, you kind of lose that sense of giving back, service-oriented stuff,” said Brent Nadjadi, a member of the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team. “So I made it a goal of mine to make this team.”

Nadjadi served in the Army for five years, he said being a part of this team gives him the camaraderie he had in the service.

“It makes you feel like you’re a part of something bigger than yourself, it’s one way we can give back and help our youth and teach them that you can do pretty much anything if you put your mind to it,” he said.

The team is made up of competitive, athletic veterans who have lost limbs while serving their country in the military. They are a public charity who say their mission is to inspire and educate others while enhancing the health and welfare of wounded warrior amputee.

“I see the smile on people’s faces when they see us. We don’t just play regular softball, we’re out there diving, we’re running,” Saul Monroy, a member of the team. “You see legs popping off and still making catches.”

Monroy is a retired Marine sergeant. He plays third base for the team.

“The greatest part about it is it’s not just for show, it’s not for us to come out here and show off our one-legged people, or anything like that,” Monroy said. “The greatest part about it is we have a kids camp.”

The team raises money to bring children with amputations to camp, to be coached and mentored by the players.

“You kind of fall into a dark hole at the beginning. Kind of like well what’s next? What am I going to do with one leg? But when I found these guys and I see them play and I see them doing their thing you surpass that limitation,” he said. “You know life without limbs is limitless. And you live by the motto, and continue to live by it.”