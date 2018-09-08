Three Tropical Cyclones Develop In The Atlantic

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is picking up with three different tropical cyclones in the Atlantic as of Sunday morning. Two are tropical storms, Isaac and Helene, which are well out to sea off the coast of Africa. The other is Hurricane Florence, which is becoming a serious concern to the US as it’s expected to approach the East Coast later this week.

The Threat Of Florence: Florence became the first major hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane Season last week before weakening into a tropical storm by week’s end. Florence is now back at hurricane strength though, and is forecast to become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) Monday.

Florence will stay out at sea through the early half of the week, but even at a distance it could produce rough seas and dangerous rip currents along the East Coast.

A large area of high pressure likely helps ‘steer’ Florence toward the East Coast over the next week, with the Carolinas having the highest probability of a direct impact. While a US landfall isn’t a guarantee, it is looking more likely.

The Tennessee Valley’s weather will be dependent on Florence’s track later this week too. The further south Florence moves, the more likely it is that we’ll benefit from the rain bands that bring intermittent heavy showers and storms to the region. The farther north Florence moves, the more likely we get hot and dry conditions since air descends, dries out and heats up in the periphery of tropical systems.

Isaac and Helene: Florence is not the only tropical cyclone lurking in the Atlantic Basin. There are two other systems in the far eastern Atlantic that we’re watching.

Tropical Storm Helene developed off the western coast of Africa late Friday, and it is slowly moving south and west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical Storm Isaac formed Saturday, and it is currently east of the Lesser Antilles, though its forecast track does take it into the Windward Islands by the middle of next week. Both of these are far enough south that they could affect the Caribbean, East Coast, and possibly even the Gulf of Mexico within the next 10-15 days. We’ll keep you posted!

You can keep up with updates regarding the tropics and track the storms with Live Alert 19!