Florence Likely To Strengthen Into A Major Hurricane Again

Florence became the first major hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane Season last week, but has since weakened to a tropical storm. The weakening trend has ended and Florence is now expected to strengthen quickly over the weekend back into a hurricane.

Florence will stay out at sea at least for the weekend, but even at a distance could produce rough seas and dangerous rip currents along the East Coast.

Florence will remain under favorable conditions for development into the start of next week, which could mean a major hurricane off the east coast by the middle of the week.

A large area of high pressure likely helps 'steer' Florence toward the East Coast over the next week, with the Carolinas having the highest probability of a direct impact. There is still a chance that this area of high pressure will weaken some, allowing Florence to stay offshore though.

A US landfall is not guaranteed, but it is looking more likely toward the end of next week. Keep in mind that uncertainty increases with time, so a forecast that is 5-7 days out is much more uncertain than the next 2-3 days. If you have friends, family, or other interests along the East Coast you should check the forecast regularly over the next week.

