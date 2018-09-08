Democratic gubernatorial candidate speaks at ‘old fashioned’ political rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -- Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely hosted what he calls an 'old-fashioned political' rally Saturday. Candidates from several state races spoke at the event.

People from both sides of the aisle came to speak including Democratic gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox.

There are less than two months left until the November election. And candidates are hard at work on the campaign trail. Walt Maddox says he wants to talk to as many Alabamians as possible before election day.

"When you're the governor of the State of Alabama it's the people here tonight, it's the people across this state that pay your salary and you can't hide in the marble of Montgomery," Maddox said.

When asked how the campaign is going he brought attention to the fact that he has more cash on hand from donations than his opponent, incumbent Governor Kay Ivey.

"We're relying on the people like here tonight who are giving us $5, $10 to help our campaign. Quite frankly, I love their support because it's from the heart. It means something. It's not about power it's about progress," he said.

Part of the progress he is talking about is creating the Alabama education lottery.

"Which is going to provide a college scholarship program very similar to what we see in Tennessee," he said.

The Tuscaloosa mayor says he wants to move Alabama forward by addressing problems and finding solutions.

"I am a Democrat running for governor, but I wake up each morning, not as a Republican or Democrat. I wake up as an American and an Alabamian," he said.

Will his plan be enough to win the election? Some political analysts say in order to have a shot Maddox needs to find ways to set himself apart democrats who have run for governor in the past.

There are 8 weeks until the general election. The deadline to register to vote is October 22nd.