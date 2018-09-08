1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A fatal crash in Jackson County left a Rainsville man dead and two others injured Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Officials say 89-year-old Williard Parker passed away from his injuries after he was taken to the hospital.

According to authorities, Parker was traveling on State Hwy 35 about two miles south of Scottsboro when the 2016 Toyota he was driving crashed with a 2009 Chevrolet driven by 73-year-old Willie Johnson.

Parker was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash according to officials. He and Johnson, along with another person in the Chevrolet, were injured and transported to a nearby hospital, authorities say.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.