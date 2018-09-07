VOTE HERE: Pep Rally of the Week

It’s time for the third Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week for 2018! This week’s voting features Clements, Colbert Heights, Plainview and Sylvania. Voting runs through Wednesday, September 12 at 4:00 p.m. We will announce the winner online and that night during WHNT News 19 at 6. Good luck to all the schools!
Bob Jones High School won Week 2 of Pep Rally of the Week
East Limestone wins first 2018 Pep Rally of the Week
East Limestone is the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week
