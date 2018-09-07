× Volunteers needed for Monte Sano Art Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Arts Huntsville event leaders are in need of help September 15 and 16 at Monte Sano State Park.

The Monte Sano Art Festival returns to North Alabama and is expected to bring in thousands. This year will feature more than 150 of the region’s finest artists, local food trucks and musicians throughout the park.

Volunteer opportunities include parking assistance, water delivery, artist hospitality and cleanup. If you are interested in helping, click the following: volunteers.