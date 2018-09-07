Tropical Triple Threat: Three different systems threaten U.S. soil

The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season takes place from late August to mid-September, and that is coming to fruition in the Atlantic as forecasters monitor Florence’s movement. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Florence’s potential path as it may make landfall along the Eastern Seaboard during the middle of next week.

However, Florence is not the only immediate threat to U.S. soil.

In the eastern Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Olivia is forecast to impact the Big Island of Hawai’i as well as the island of Maui as a tropical storm Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

The storm is still days away from hitting land, but forecasters continue to monitor its progress and the National Hurricane Center or the Central Pacific Hurricane Center will likely issue tropical storm watches and/or warnings along the north/eastern coastlines of the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend.

In the western Pacific Ocean, a newly formed Tropical Depression 24 is currently being monitored by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), a division of the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command.

Once TD 24 strengthens and sustains wind speeds of 39 mph or greater, it would receive the name “Manghut” per the World Meteorological Organization (“Manghut” is a name submitted by Thailand, since tropical cyclone names in the western Pacific are named after words that are meaningful to countries in the western Pacific/south China Sea). In this ocean basin, tropical cyclones with wind speeds at or greater than 74 mph would be classified as a “typhoon” instead of a “hurricane”.

TD 24 is forecast to move nearly due west towards Guam, potentially impacting the U.S. island territory starting Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. The JTWC is forecasting TD 24 to produce maximum sustained wind speeds of 90 knots (104 mph) to 125 knots (144), which would correspond to Category 2 to Category 4 hurricane strength.