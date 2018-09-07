× Resentencing hearing concludes for man involved in 1999 Lauderdale County murder

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — The resentencing hearing for Nathan Boyd has concluded after two days of testimony. Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self says he will hand down his ruling on the sentencing of Boyd next week.

The proceedings ended late Friday afternoon. Prosecutors and defense attorneys called numerous witnesses and experts to state their cases.

Boyd was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the stabbing death of Danny Sledge in 1999.

A Supreme Court ruling has called several sentences into question where juvenile ‘s were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.