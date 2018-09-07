× Pro-life organization urges Senator Jones to confirm SCOTUS nominee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– Senator Doug Jones is one of two Alabama senators who serve as the voice of Alabamians in the Senate. The Susan B. Anthony List is traveling across Alabama, at the offices of Senator Jones to encourage him to confirm President Trump`s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“He`s been on the federal bench for over a decade. His decisions speak volume. He`s conducted himself very well in his hearings and when you look at his record you see he does stand for conscience protection,” Susan B. Anthony Vice President of Government Affairs Mairlyn Musgrave said.

“He bases all of his decisions on what`s right and what he believes. He`s the right person to vote for,” Alabama State Representative District 8 Terri Collins said.

On Friday, the pro-life group held a press conference asking Jones to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh`s supporters think he will continue to follow his conservative record.

During the Susan B. Anthony presser, protestors were there asking Senator Jones to not confirm the nominee.

“It`s important for Doug Jones to see us. Those of us who helped him get that Senate seat,” Vera Vergarabullar said.

“There`s not a single person that was at this protest who is not pro-life. Everybody understands the position of the other side, but I lived in the time where Roe v. Wade was illegal and woman had to make difficult choices,” Karen Stevens said.

Musgrave knows Senator Jones has a difficult decision to make.

“He can stand with the majority of Alabamians who want him to confirm this judge,” Musgrave said.

“We are not a red state, we have a very big blue wave,” Vergarabullard said.

WHNT News 19 reached out to Senator Jones’s office for a comment on where he stands. We have not heard back.