× Metal detectors will be in place at Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama fans will be walking through metal detectors to get into Bryant-Denny Stadium for the game against Arkansas State this Saturday.

There will be 164 metal detectors set up outside the entrances of Bryant-Denny Stadium. An additional 16 detectors will be available as secondary sites for people who require additional screening. U of A officials hope this will ensure that fans can quickly enter the stadium and say the process should take less than five minutes.

However, they are encouraging fans to arrive about 30 minutes earlier than normal to help with smooth foot traffic flow. Gates at the stadium will now open 2 1/2 hours before kickoff.

The clear bag policy remains in place. Officials recommend that fans use an approved clear bag to carry all approved items. Each clear bag will be inspected by gate security staff at each metal detector.

New for the 2018 @AlabamaFTBL season! In the interest of continued safety, walkthrough metal detectors will be in place at all gates at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Gates will open 2.5 hours prior to kickoff this year. More details available at https://t.co/DRjkEeTT6T #RollTide pic.twitter.com/bzuSgX65Kx — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) August 23, 2018

How will the process work?

Officials say fans will be asked by security to place their cell phones, cameras, keys and other large metal objects in their clear bags or in the security containers on the screening tables before passing through the metal detectors. Fans won’t need to remove belts, wallets, watches, jewelry, coins, or jackets. Those who have prohibited items will have to dispose of them or return those items to their cars before entering the stadium.

What if you can’t walk through a metal detector due to a medical condition?

If a fan has a medical condition and doesn’t feel comfortable passing through the metal detector, they can identify their need to gate security personnel and will be offered alternative screening.