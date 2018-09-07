× Marshall County District Attorney’s Office seeking death penalty for Guntersville triple murder suspect

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office confirmed they will seek the death penalty against Jimmy O’Neal Spencer. He is charged with seven counts of capital murder in the July 13 deaths of Marie Martin, 74, Colton Lee, 7, and Martha Reliford, 65.

Martin and Lee were found in one home on Mulberry Street; Reliford was found in a neighboring home.

Spencer has an extensive criminal history. He spent years in Alabama prisons, but far fewer than his sentencing called for. The state paroled Spencer in January and sent him to a Birmingham halfway house, which he later left. His board action sheet said he was released because he had a low-to-medium risk of re-offending and showed positive institutional conduct. But, the Department of Corrections said he was convicted of second-degree assault of an inmate and escaped prison three times.

Spencer is not from Guntersville and was homeless at the time of the murders.

Spencer’s parole was revoked and he was taken back to jail. He’ll be transported to prison. His return to prison will be decided by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, as he has new charges. It could be that Spencer remains in Guntersville until the disposition of this case.