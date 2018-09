LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A 17-year-old girl is safe on Friday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. They report Faith Harville was located with a relative.

Harville’ was reported missing after she did not return from school Thursday. Authorities said she was last seen by her mother before she got on a bus for school. It was reported she did leave for Technical School which is where the LCSO believe she was picked up.