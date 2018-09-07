Isolated storms delay Football Friday for some, more storms coming soon

Lightning struck a light pole at Decatur High School’s Ogle Stadium before the Cullman-Decatur game could ever get underway Friday evening. Fans took shelter under the stadium bleachers beforehand, so thankfully no one had to endure this downpour in anticipation of a game kicking off soon. That game was delayed because of the damage to the field lights.

Heavy storm right over Decatur moving northbound into Limestone Co. #valleywx pic.twitter.com/47241jZueZ — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) September 8, 2018

This is what it looked like as it generated an outflow boundary and gradually started weakening near Athens. A 31 mph wind gust blew through Pryor Field (KDCU) in southern Limestone County with this storm.

Watch the thunderstorm outflow develop (marked by the mini cold front) from the storm moving into the Athens area #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/h4lpz5pPw9 — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) September 8, 2018

And this is what it looked like from a distance! Check out the cloud shadow seen from Union Grove in Marshall County from a storm roughly 30 miles to the west between Hartselle and Decatur! We had something similar to this last Friday evening: Crepuscular Rays and Cloud Shadows on Friday evening.

We’ll be seeing a lot more of these scattered heavy storms from Sunday through next week, so if you need some rain, your chance is just ahead beyond a hot, mostly dry Saturday.

Jason

