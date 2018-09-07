× Help Madison family find their lost tortoise

MADISON, Ala. – It can be devastating when a family pet goes missing, and a Madison family is asking for help to find one of theirs, but it’s probably not what you’re thinking.

Ortis, an african spurred tortoise, has been missing since September 5.

“We’ve been searching high and low looking for her,” said the owner, Olivia Signer.

The family believes Ortis chewed a hole through her cage and escaped from Signer’s mother’s house.

Ortis is around 20 pounds and more than a foot long. Signer says she’s seen plenty of turtles near the area, but never another tortoise like this so if you see Ortis it should be easy to tell that it’s her but you just have to get up close and check.

“They’re actually really easy to handle,” Signer said. “It’s easy to pick them up from their sides.”

Signer told WHNT she appreciates everyone who’s shared her Facebook post and has looked for Ortis so far and is hopeful that she’ll come home.

“Keep looking for her. We miss her, and she really is a part of the family. I’ve had her since I was in high school when I first moved here, and there’s just lots of memories,” Signer said.

If you see a tortoise in Madison near Highway 72 and Dupree Worthy Road, that’s probably Ortis; if you see her you can contact the family at 256-684-3952.