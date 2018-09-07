× DeKalb man charged with killing neighbor deemed mentally incompetent

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A Crossville man charged with killing his neighbor has been ordered into a mental health facility because he is mentally incompetent to stand trial.

A court order filed Aug. 31 in DeKalb County Circuit Court shows Burlin Pritchett, 49, was deemed mentally ill and it was unlikely he would become competent within a reasonable period of time.

Pritchett was arrested in October 2015 for the shooting death of Michael Allen Chapman, 47. Pritchett shot Chapman in the face as the result of an ongoing dispute the two men had been going through for several months, authorities said.

The judge ordered Pritchett into the custody of the Alabama Department of Mental Health. According to the order, he will appear in court within six months for an update on his mental status.