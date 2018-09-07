× Construction underway for extension of Jordan Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Commission and road crews are working hard to get rid of a dangerous intersection in Madison County. The intersection of Ryland Pike and Highway 72 is known as a dangerous area for traffic accidents.

“Most of the accidents that occur there are fatality or severe injury and we know it’s a possibility to eliminate those possibilities,” said Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.

The Madison County Commission knew this intersection was a huge safety concern and decided they wanted to fix it.

“We know with better sight distance and the controlled traffic flow that we know we’ll have the opportunity to eliminate an intersection that’s really, really dangerous,” Hill said.

Crews are building a two-lane extension of Jordan Road that will run all the way to Highway 72, making a much easier turn on and off of the highway. Construction is underway and Commissioner Craig Hill says he’s excited to bring a new and better intersection to his community.

Once this extension is complete, there won’t be anymore sharp left turns at the Ryland Pike intersection.

“We want to eliminate the left turns, the left turns from 72 onto Ryland and Ryland onto 72. So we’re going to leave Ryland Pike as an access to 72 with westbound traffic, but we’re going to make right ins and right outs. We know those are a lot safer turns,” Hill said.

Hill says he knows this intersection has been a concern in the community for years, and he believes the new Jordan Road extension will make for a much safer drive.

The commission doesn’t have an exact completion date, but as long as the weather cooperates they’re hoping to have the extension of Jordan road ready to go by the end of this year.