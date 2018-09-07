× Bus carrying UAB medical students crashed in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. – A UAB Blazer Express bus crashed in Winston County on Friday. AL.com reports twenty-five pediatric interns from UAB and a driver were on the bus headed to a retreat at Camp McDowell.

Alabama State Troopers said the crash happened at 12:12 p.m. It was a single-vehicle crash on Valley Drive in Winston County, near Arley. The bus traveled down a steep hill, through an intersection, struck a large rock, then a tree, said Trooper Cpl. Mark Stone.

There were 11 injured passengers transported from the scene. Seven passengers were transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, two with serious injuries, and four were transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman. Those not transported suffered minor injuries.

According to AL.com, Eric Pendley, director of operations for Regional Paramedical Services, said there was a massive response to the scene. RPS sent 10 ambulances, Cullman EMS sent four ambulances and there were two life-flight helicopters.

Pendley confirmed the two patients transported by helicopter to UAB were critical.

“We’re gathering information and contacting families and we will communicate more as soon as we learn the information,” UAB spokesman Tyler Greer said.