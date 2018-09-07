Bob Jones High School is the Pep Rally of the Week!

MADISON, Ala. — Bob Jones High School was fired up and ready for football Friday, and they started it off as the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week!

Students got fired up and ready to fight with a taekwondo demonstration, the band was bumping and there was even a student tug of war match!

Bob Jones plays rival James Clemens High School Friday night.

For all the highlights from the week’s high school games, make sure to watch WHNT News 19 at 10 Friday!

