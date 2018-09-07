2 Morgan County deputies involved in head-on wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Two Morgan County deputies were involved in a head-on collision Thursday night while on duty, according to Sheriff Ana Franklin.

Sheriff Franklin took to Facebook just after 1 a.m. Friday morning to ask for prayers for the two deputies, their families and for the occupants of the other vehicle involved. She identified the deputies involved as Caleb Brooks and Danny Kelso.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time. A viewer told WHNT News 19 the wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 55 and Huckaby Bridge Road between 8:30-9 last night. They said the incident sounded like a bomb went off.

They added the deputies crashed with a Ford Fusion and that they witnessed three people exit the vehicle. Medflight was called for one person involved in the crash, according to the viewer.

