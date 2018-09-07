× 16-year-old indicted on arson and murder charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County jury indicted a teenager on a murder charge after his mother died in a fire inside their mobile home.

16-year-old Nicholas Lamons was arrested after the fire occurred on April 17.

Authorities said he has since been questioned and he admitted to starting the fire in his bedroom before leaving the mobile home.

Investigators said Lamons went back to the home a short time later and didn’t make an effort to notify anyone that the home was burning.

The indictment accuses Lamons of intentionally starting the fire and recklessly causing his mother’s death.

Lamon’s defense attorney asked for a reduction of his bond that is currently set at $500,000.