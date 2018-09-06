Wounded Warriors playing charity softball game Saturday in Madison

Matt Kinsey, who served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, waits on a pitch in the batter's box during the Wounded Warrior Amputee Celebrity Softball Classic at Nationals Park April 3, 2012 in Washington, DC. With a team comprised of veterans and active duty service members from across the United States who lost limbs while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan, members of the Washington Nationals Wounded Warrior softball team travel the country competing against able-bodied opponents. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Matt Kinsey, who served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, waits on a pitch in the batter's box during the Wounded Warrior Amputee Celebrity Softball Classic at Nationals Park April 3, 2012 in Washington, DC. With a team comprised of veterans and active duty service members from across the United States who lost limbs while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan, members of the Washington Nationals Wounded Warrior softball team travel the country competing against able-bodied opponents. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
MADISON, Ala. — Wounded warriors will take the field Saturday in Madison to raise money for a good cause.
The Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team is playing a triple header at Madison Academy, located at 325 Slaughter Road.
The charity softball team was founded in 2010 and is made up of veteran and active-duty military members who travel to play able-bodied teams in celebrity and exhibition games. The team’s goal is to inspire and educate, while at the same time enhancing the health of the players on the team.
Games are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.