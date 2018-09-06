Perennial or not, Mums bring great color to your garden this fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With cooler weather approaching, fall color could be on your mind. The most obvious choice for fall color are Chrysanthemum.

Now, your expectation for mums can determine how and when to plant the plant. If you want your mums to be perennial, here’s what to do.

Fall mums can be found just about anywhere you buy flowers. Unless you’re buying florist mums, most are hardy for North Alabama winters. Mums purchased in the fall should be full plants and covered with plenty of flower buds. They will not require any fertilizer once they get to your house.

If you’re buying mums this autumn, then you need to get them in early fall and plant them soon, so their roots can become established before winter. Mums need water as necessary but overwatering in winter can be the reason they do not return next spring. Once foliage has turned brown for the winter do not cut back until early next spring.

Your expectations for mums may not be as a perennial, instead wanting them as temporary color. If this is the case, make sure to buy them covered in buds or in full flower, appreciate them for their full color and then toss them out when you are finished.