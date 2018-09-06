× Muscle Shoals police attempt to identify burglar

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Muscle Shoals police released surveillance video of a man they believe is responsible for a burglary. They are hoping someone in the community will be able to help identify him. It takes someone who is pretty bold to break into a home during the day, but that’s exactly what the guy walking in this picture is about to do.

Although he is unable to be made out, Muscle Shoals police hope someone can help identify who the SUV belongs to. Investigators believe it’s either an older Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

According to investigators, the man broke into a home in the 900 block of Davison Avenue. While inside he took jewelry and personal checks. The crime happened on August 27.

Hopefully, this vehicle stands out in someone’s mind. If so, contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line with your information.

Tips can be called into (256)386-8685, texted to 274637, or submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

No matter how you do it you will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.