Man gets resentencing hearing in 1999 Lauderdale County murder

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – In 2012, Nathan Boyd filed an appeal based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling which regulates juveniles being sentenced to life-without-parole for convictions. Six years later and numerous maneuvers in the courts, the man convicted of murdering Lauderdale County restaurant owner Danny Sledge got a new day in court.

At times it appeared he was wiping away tears. Nathan Boyd was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for capital murder in 2001.

He was 17 at the time he and his brother Eric robbed The Galley restaurant; murdering owner Danny Sledge in the process. Prosecutors played Boyd’s taped confession in court Thursday morning. The details were quite chilling.

In July of 2016, Circuit Judge Mike Jones said agreed with the Supreme Court decision to resentence juveniles sentenced to life without parole. With Judge Jones’ retirement – the case was forwarded to Judge Gil Self.

The hearing itself is quite unique and one of the first of it’s kind in Alabama. Boyd is seeking life in prison with the chance for parole in the future.

His brother Eric, was found guilty of felony murder, and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. He has already been denied release once.

Courthouse officials expect the hearing to last through Friday morning, at which time Judge Gil Self will hand down sentencing.