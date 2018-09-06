Frozen, fully cooked chicken products recalled by Wayne Farms in Decatur

Wayne Farms in Decatur is recalling approximately 438,960 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces.

The frozen, ready-to-eat, fully cooked chicken products were produced from July 4 through July 17, 2018. The products that are subject to recall can be found here.

The products have the establishment number “P-20214” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors, restaurants and processing locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a customer complaint on July 27. After an investigation, the firm determined the nature of the foreign material complaint and notified FSIS of the findings on Sept. 4.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.