Dishwasher not sanitizing and no toilet paper in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Madison County

Saigon Restaurant

8760 Madison Blvd P and Q, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 78

Items were being washed and sanitized in the dish machine with no concentration of sanitizer. Follow up: chlorine in the dish machine 100 ppm (parts per million).

Cooked noodles were being held on the prep table at 108ºF and cooked egg rolls were being held at 89ºF. Follow up: No items being cooked in advance. The manager said items are now cooked to order.

Food was held at improper temperatures. Tomatoes 70ºF, lettuce 63ºF, noodle 49ºF, beef 52ºF. Follow up: noodles 39ºF, Beef 29ºF, egg rolls 40ºF, Lettuce 40ºF.

Fryer baskets were in disrepair. COS. The manager threw them out the same day.



All violations were corrected. We contacted the restaurant but the manager was not available to talk.

Limestone County

S&Z Supermarket and Service Station

16231 Shaw Rd, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 80

Violations:

There was a lack of toilet paper in the restroom.

Drink nozzles needed to be cleaned.

The sausage was improperly cooled and was at a temperature of 48ºF

The owner said they are correcting the violations and recently upgraded a few features

The 45-year-old business is a community fixture and they say they serve up a great cowboy burger, topped with jalapenos.

Madison County

Clean Plate Winner:

Smallcakes Cupcakery

2000 Cecil Ashburn Dr SE #106, Huntsville, AL 35802

Score: 99

We know you'll have a sweet time once you step into the sugary and chic Smallcakes Cupcakery.

Franchise owner Darcie Fournoy is putting smiles on faces as she bakes and ices fresh cupcakes daily.

The ones that don't find a home that day are picked up every morning by the Downtown Rescue Mission giving people there a 'sugar' lining to their day.

There are so many delicious flavors, like carrot cake, peanut butter cup, and monthly specials like strawberry champagne.

They also have bite-sized pup-cakes for your furry friend.

On the go? Turn your cupcake into a 'cake shake' -- because who says you can only eat cupcakes one way.