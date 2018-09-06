Colbert County crash suspect charged, adds to lengthy criminal record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. - Brock Gooch was arrested in Colbert County on Wednesday after he led Muscle Shoals Police on a chase that ended when they said Gooch crashed his vehicle into Brick Hatton Elementary School. Authorities charged him with misdemeanor fleeing, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

The Muscle Shoals Police Chief said he has felony drugs and weapons charges pending after they found a gun and drugs in the crashed vehicle. WHNT News 19 dug through court records involving Gooch.

He has pled guilty to a long list of violent and non-violent offenses over the past seven years. Those include theft of property, assault, unlawful imprisonment and violence.

The state's department of corrections also confirmed Gooch got out of prison in May after completing a six-month sentence that began in January.

On October 11, 2017, Florence Police arrested Gooch for an incident that has some similarities to Wednesday's chase and crash. Investigators said Gooch led police on a three-hour overnight chase in Florence.

A person called police after they said they received a 911 call about a rape in the Lakeside Highlands Neighborhood on Shoals Blvd. The victim was not aware of her location, but 911 was able to assist in tracking her to a residence on Shoals Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found the victim but the offender had already left the scene. The victim told officers that a that a man tried to force her to leave with him. The man was identified as Brock Gooch, who had fled on foot before officers arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Florence authorities said she decided not to press charges.

Included in Gooch's court files, there are several handwritten letters written in 2017 and 2018 by Gooch. In them, he asks the judge for "mercy" and to be sentenced to drug rehabilitation programs instead of jail and prison.

During Gooch's six-month prison sentence, he completed a 12-step program for drug and alcohol addiction. Less than six months later, he has drug and weapons charges pending.

Gooch was allowed to enter a pre-trial drug program in June. He had a September hearing scheduled to update the judge on his progress.