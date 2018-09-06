× City of Huntsville Conducting Music Survey

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There are just a few days left to participate in Huntsville’s Music Ecosystem survey. The city is developing its first Music Audit and Strategy to assess Huntsville’s music ecology, evaluate the economic and social impact of the local music scene, and to determine strengths and weaknesses.

“We’ve had great participation so far, but we really want and need to hear from the musicians – composers and performers – and anyone working in or operating a music business,” Long-Range Planner for the City of Huntsville Dennis Madsen said.

The survey is a continuation of a June forum and research trip conducted by music consultants Sound Diplomacy. There will be another public forum in early October to discuss the findings to date.

Charise Watson is a local performer she’s excited the city is conducting the survey. She’s performed at several local venues. “I think people like to have somewhere to go where it is more relaxed. It doesn’t feel like it’s in a lecture setting,” Watson said.

“The music scene now you can tell there’s been growth here coming and there’s more growth to come,” Performer Davian Talley explained.

If you would like to complete the survey click here.

The deadline is September 10,2018.