Local Sonic Drive-In crew competes in final round of national competition

MADISON COUNTY Ala. — If you’re looking for top-ranked food and service, no need to find a fancy restaurant, just head to the Sonic Drive-In on County Line Road.

The crew there is one of the top twelve in the entire country. The team is preparing to compete in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games in Washington D.C. to win the national title.

“If you’ve ever seen like a burger that’s kind of a normal burger, then you see my burger, you’ll know the difference,” said crew member David Franklin.

The crews are judged on their service, presentation, and quality. Franklin is the dresser of the team, he said his job is to make sure the burgers are perfect.

“Speed, accuracy and taste profile is what we’re judged on. If you can get as many burgers out as fast as possible, you look better,” Franklin said.

The nine-month-long competition started with around 3,500 teams from across the country. Now the final 12 crews will compete to be the best in the country, and the banner, cash, and bragging rights that go with the title.

Each finalist crew will take over a drive-in, and each position will have a camera and a judge following them, taking note of their work.

They are judged on their speed, service, and of course their friendliness, as well as food safety and order taking.

“I also come up with little signature items that I’m not allowed to talk about,” said Kaitlin Lohaf, the team’s switchboard operator. “Is what makes us a bit a cut above the rest, make us stand out against the every one of our competition.”

The crew said their top-notch service isn’t just for the judges, its something the practice every day at the drive-in. The Dr. Pepper Sonic Games have been going on for the past 25 years. The Madison crew will compete in D.C. on October 9th and 10th.