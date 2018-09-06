× Actor Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Actor Burt Reynolds died at a hospital in Jupiter, Fla., Thursday morning, his manager told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82.

Reynolds got into acting after an injury ended his college football career. He first rose to fame in TV westerns, but it was his role as Lewis Medlock in the 1972 classic “Deliverance,” that turned him into a superstar.

That same year, Reynolds posed nude for Cosmopolitan. He later said he thought the photo cost him and his “Deliverance” co-stars Oscar recognition.

But it didn’t cost him fans. A string of hits followed, including “The Longest Yard,” in which he tapped into his football background. He also had the smash hit “Smokey and the Bandit,” with Sally Field.

The pair became a couple off-screen as well. Years later, Reynolds would often say she was the one that got away. He later married Loni Anderson in 1988, and the marriage later ended in a messy divorce.

After a series of box office flops, Reynolds returned to television and won an Emmy for the 1992 CBS sitcom “Evening Shade.”

He had a brief career resurgence in 1997, when he co-starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Boogie Nights,” as an adult film director. The role earned him an Academy Award nomination.