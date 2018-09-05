Tropical Storm Gordon wind gust reports during storm’s peak in the Gulf

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall around 10:15pm Tuesday night just west of the Mississippi/Alabama border. At the time of landfall, the peak maximum sustained winds in the center of the storm were measured to be 70 mph, just under the threshold of hurricane status (74 mph).

But Gordon’s winds still impacted areas outside of its core. Below are peak wind observations throughout southwest Alabama and the western Florida panhandle, as reported by the National Weather Service in Mobile. Notable reports include Fort Morgan, which clocked 78 mph winds, and the eastern end of Dauphin Island clocked 74 mph winds.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the remnants of Gordon are located in central Mississippi. It will continue to move west-northwest to Arkansas before curving northeast toward the Ohio River Valley. It’s impacts to the Tennessee Valley will be limited to cloudy conditions as well as a few showers — click here to read the in depth forecast discussion for north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.